Govt to raise 1,200 crore by selling 8% stake in IRCON via OFS; floor price set at 154/share

Livemint

Government to sell 8% stake in IRCON via offer for sale

Established in 1976, IRCON International is the second railways firm which is being divested.

Government to sell 8% stake in IRCON via offer for sale. The floor price was fixed at 154/share, the engineering and construction company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

According to the plan, the government will sell 4% of the company share. Moreover, additional 4% would be sold if the offer is oversubscribed.

The floor price for the sale has been set at 154 rupees a share. The set floor price is a discount of about 10.5% to the stock's closing price on Wednesday. At present, the government owns 73.18% stake in IRCON, and the 8% stake sale will help the government to raise about 11.59 billion rupees ($139.11 million).

So far, the federal government has so far collected 88.59 billion rupees by selling shares in public sector units in 2023/24, compared with a target of 510 billion rupees.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

