Government-bond swings burn Wall Street investors

While the percentages are small relative to the recent swings in bitcoin or stocks such as Avis Budget Group Inc., many hedge funds and others borrow large amounts of money to amplify their bond bets, so mistaken trades can be painful. London-based Rokos Capital, run by the investor Chris Rokos, for example, has lost 27% in 2021 as of the end of October, according to people close to the matter, in part from bond trades. The fund is on track for its worst year ever.