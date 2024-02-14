Government's shift towards value maximisation may boost PSU stocks, says Jefferies;NTPC, SBI, Coal India among top picks
Global brokerage Jefferies believes that the rerating of PSU stocks is ongoing and may surpass the average if the government favours value maximisation for state-owned enterprises.
Public sector undertakings (PSU) stock rerating persists and is ongoing, according to global brokerage house, Jefferies. If the government were to shift its position in favour of "value maximisation" for state-owned enterprises (SOEs), it may surpass average, believes the brokerage.
