Govt approves voluntary retirement of MD Dinesh Pant; shares edge higher

Life Insurance Corporation of India, in its filing on Friday, said that the Government of India has approved the voluntary retirement of Dinesh Pant, Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from September 24, 2026.
“Accordingly, Shri Dinesh Pant has been relieved from the services of the Corporation on account of his voluntary retirement and has ceased to be the Managing Director and KMP with effect from September 24, 2026, after close of the day,” the state-owned firm said in its filing.
"Consequent to the above, Shri Dinesh Pant ceases to be the Chairperson of the Information Technology Strategy Committee. Accordingly, he also ceases to be a member of the Executive Committee and Investment Committee," LIC further added.
The company shared the development during the market hours, and the shares have closed with a modest 0.75% increase at 409 apiece.
Meanwhile, LIC had been in the headlines over the NSE IPO buzz, given that the insurance behemoth is NSE's largest shareholder, with a 10.72% stake. During the anchor book, LIC participated through three entities—LIC, LIC Mutual Fund, and LIC Pension Fund—investing more than ₹500 crore.
NSE is among the top five holdings of LIC, whose existing stake in the exchange is larger than the portion being offered through the initial public offering (IPO).
LIC shares have remained in the negative zone over the last three months, including September. During this period, the stock has cumulatively dropped 5.2%. The weakness followed after it ended a three-month winning streak.
At the broader level, the stock continued to remain under extreme volatility, as it largely traded in one direction. In the current year so far, the stock is down another 4.30%, building on a 4.16% drop in 2025.
From its adjusted record high of ₹611, the stock currently trades 33% below that level.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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