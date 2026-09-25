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Govt approves voluntary retirement of MD Dinesh Pant; shares edge higher

The Government of India has approved the voluntary retirement of Dinesh Pant from LIC, effective September 24, 2026. He will cease to be Managing Director and Chairperson of the Information Technology Strategy Committee. LIC shares saw a modest increase amidst ongoing market volatility.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Sep 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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Govt approves voluntary retirement of MD Dinesh Pant; shares edge higher
Govt approves voluntary retirement of MD Dinesh Pant; shares edge higher(Wires/ Pixabay)
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Life Insurance Corporation of India, in its filing on Friday, said that the Government of India has approved the voluntary retirement of Dinesh Pant, Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from September 24, 2026.

“Accordingly, Shri Dinesh Pant has been relieved from the services of the Corporation on account of his voluntary retirement and has ceased to be the Managing Director and KMP with effect from September 24, 2026, after close of the day,” the state-owned firm said in its filing.

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"Consequent to the above, Shri Dinesh Pant ceases to be the Chairperson of the Information Technology Strategy Committee. Accordingly, he also ceases to be a member of the Executive Committee and Investment Committee," LIC further added.

The company shared the development during the market hours, and the shares have closed with a modest 0.75% increase at 409 apiece.

Meanwhile, LIC had been in the headlines over the NSE IPO buzz, given that the insurance behemoth is NSE's largest shareholder, with a 10.72% stake. During the anchor book, LIC participated through three entities—LIC, LIC Mutual Fund, and LIC Pension Fund—investing more than 500 crore.

NSE is among the top five holdings of LIC, whose existing stake in the exchange is larger than the portion being offered through the initial public offering (IPO).

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LIC share price trend

LIC shares have remained in the negative zone over the last three months, including September. During this period, the stock has cumulatively dropped 5.2%. The weakness followed after it ended a three-month winning streak.

At the broader level, the stock continued to remain under extreme volatility, as it largely traded in one direction. In the current year so far, the stock is down another 4.30%, building on a 4.16% drop in 2025.

From its adjusted record high of 611, the stock currently trades 33% below that level.

Also Read | LIC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 23% YoY to ₹13,492 crore; VNB jumps 61%
Also Read | LIC share sale ends with partial retail subscription

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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