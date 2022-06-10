Govt concerned on LIC stock price, but fall a temporary blip: DIPAM Secy

Govt concerned on LIC stock price, but fall a temporary blip: DIPAM Secy1 min read . 09:44 PM IST
- Stock price of LIC touched a low of ₹708.7 on the stock exchanges, after listing at ₹872 last month, even as the issue price was fixed at ₹949 apiece
The government is concerned about the stock price of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India which fell drastically over the past week below its listing price, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management, but he added that the fluctuation was a temporary ‘blip’.
Stock price of LIC touched a low of ₹708.7 on the stock exchanges, after listing at ₹872 last month, even as the issue price was fixed at ₹949 apiece. On Friday, the scrip closed at ₹709.7 on BSE.
“We are very concerned about the temporary blip in LIC share price. People will take time to understand (fundamentals of) LIC. LIC management will look into all these aspects and will raise the shareholders‘ value," he said.
The management of LIC will also look into the movement of the stock price, he said, while adding that the stock price had fallen prey to market conjecture. “LIC would update its EV by June end," the official said. As per the draft papers filed with Sebi, LIC’s EV was over ₹5.39 lakh crore as of September 2021.
He further said that investors must stay for the long term to get the correct value of the shares, and noted that the share price should see an upside by June end when the next embedded value will be arrived at, after taking into consideration the data at the end of March 2022.