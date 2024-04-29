‘Govt doesn’t want to see telecom…’: Motilal Oswal bullish on Telecom stocks amid tariff hike expectations
The increase in tariff is expected to infuse a new life into the telecom sector. India's telecom sector has been dealing with cut-throat competition and aggressive policy actions in the last few years.
India's telecom sector is nearing its recovery with potential tariff hikes and an expected shift to 5G along with 4G spectrum to boost revenue, Bloomberg reported quoting Niket Shah, chief investment officer at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co.
