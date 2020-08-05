Government on Wednesday extended Ajay Tyagi's term as Sebi chairman by 18 months till February 2022.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extending Tyagi's term as chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India for a further period of 18 months with effect from 1 September to 28 February, 2022.

In February 2020, Ajay Tyagi's term was extended by another six months.

Tyagi was appointed chairman of the market regulator on 10 February, 2017, replacing U K Sinha, and took charge of the chairman office on 1 March, 2017.

Tyagi is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh and is a Post Graduate in Economics. He did Master in Public Administration from Harvard and holds Master in Technology (Computer Science).

