Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Govt extends Ajay Tyagi's term as Sebi chairman by 18 months till Feb 2022
Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi (Photo: Mint)

Govt extends Ajay Tyagi's term as Sebi chairman by 18 months till Feb 2022

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

In February 2020, he was given a six-month extension

Government on Wednesday extended Ajay Tyagi's term as Sebi chairman by 18 months till February 2022.

Government on Wednesday extended Ajay Tyagi's term as Sebi chairman by 18 months till February 2022.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extending Tyagi's term as chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India for a further period of 18 months with effect from 1 September to 28 February, 2022.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extending Tyagi's term as chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India for a further period of 18 months with effect from 1 September to 28 February, 2022.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In February 2020, Ajay Tyagi's term was extended by another six months.

Tyagi was appointed chairman of the market regulator on 10 February, 2017, replacing U K Sinha, and took charge of the chairman office on 1 March, 2017.

Tyagi is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh and is a Post Graduate in Economics. He did Master in Public Administration from Harvard and holds Master in Technology (Computer Science).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated