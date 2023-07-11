Govt issues inspection order against Shree Cement; stock edges lower

Govt issues inspection order against Shree Cement; stock edges lower1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST
The order has been issued after taking note of issues with respect to related party transactions, corporate governance matters and issues pertaining to improper income tax filings.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on July 11 issued an inspection order against cement manufacturer Shree Cement. The order has been issued after taking note of issues with respect to related party transactions, corporate governance matters and issues pertaining to improper income tax filings.
