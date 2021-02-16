OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Govt raises 310 cr by tendering shares in Engineers India buyback
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Govt raises 310 cr by tendering shares in Engineers India buyback

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 05:12 PM IST PTI

For the current financial year ending March, the government expects to raise 32,000 crore through disinvestment. The earlier target was to raise a record 2.1 lakh crore through divestment

NEW DELHI : The government has raised 310 crore by tendering its shares in the buyback programme undertaken by Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

"Engineers India buyback of shares fully subscribed. The government received 310 crore out of total buyback size of 587 crore," Pandey tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

He said the government's stake in EIL is at 51.32%.

For the current financial year ending March, the government expects to raise 32,000 crore through disinvestment. The earlier target was to raise a record 2.1 lakh crore through divestment.

Shares of Engineers India closed 2.6% lower at 71.30 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

A buyback, also known as a share repurchase, is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.

Companies buy back shares for a number of reasons such as to increase the value of remaining shares available by reducing the supply or to return surplus cash to shareholders.

The government wants public sector undertakings to either meet their targets for capital expenditure or "reward the shareholder in the form of a dividend" or share buyback.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout