Govt raises 310 cr by tendering shares in Engineers India buyback

Govt raises ₹310 cr by tendering shares in Engineers India buyback1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 05:12 PM IST
For the current financial year ending March, the government expects to raise ₹32,000 crore through disinvestment. The earlier target was to raise a record ₹2.1 lakh crore through divestment
NEW DELHI : The government has raised ₹310 crore by tendering its shares in the buyback programme undertaken by Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.
"Engineers India buyback of shares fully subscribed. The government received ₹310 crore out of total buyback size of ₹587 crore," Pandey tweeted.
No deals, no specific timelines for Zomato IPO drag Info Edge’s shares down2 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Three stocks that may benefit from India’s electric vehicle push1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
India bond markets concerned about future demand-supply dynamics1 min read . 03:43 PM IST
Investors go all-in into stocks. Cash levels dip to 2013 pre-taper-tantrum level1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
He said the government's stake in EIL is at 51.32%.
For the current financial year ending March, the government expects to raise ₹32,000 crore through disinvestment. The earlier target was to raise a record ₹2.1 lakh crore through divestment.
Shares of Engineers India closed 2.6% lower at ₹71.30 on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
A buyback, also known as a share repurchase, is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.
Companies buy back shares for a number of reasons such as to increase the value of remaining shares available by reducing the supply or to return surplus cash to shareholders.
The government wants public sector undertakings to either meet their targets for capital expenditure or "reward the shareholder in the form of a dividend" or share buyback.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.