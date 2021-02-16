This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Govt raises ₹310 cr by tendering shares in Engineers India buyback
1 min read.05:12 PM IST
PTI
For the current financial year ending March, the government expects to raise ₹32,000 crore through disinvestment. The earlier target was to raise a record ₹2.1 lakh crore through divestment
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The government has raised ₹310 crore by tendering its shares in the buyback programme undertaken by Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.
The government has raised ₹310 crore by tendering its shares in the buyback programme undertaken by Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.
"Engineers India buyback of shares fully subscribed. The government received ₹310 crore out of total buyback size of ₹587 crore," Pandey tweeted.