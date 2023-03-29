Govt receives cumulative 347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO

Govt receives cumulative ₹347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Government has respectively received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.
