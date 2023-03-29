Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Govt receives cumulative 347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO
Govt receives cumulative 347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO

1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:06 PM IST ANI
The Centre has received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore, respectively, from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as dividend tranches.Premium
Government has respectively received about 224 crore and 123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

"Government has respectively received about 224 crore and 123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches," said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the government received about 1,355 crore from GAIL (India) Limited as a dividend tranche.

