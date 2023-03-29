Govt receives cumulative 347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO

The Centre has received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore, respectively, from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as dividend tranches.

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

"Government has respectively received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches," said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the government received about ₹1,355 crore from GAIL (India) Limited as a dividend tranche.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.