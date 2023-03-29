Govt receives cumulative ₹347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO
1 min read.07:06 PM ISTANI
Government has respectively received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.
The Centre has received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore, respectively, from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as dividend tranches.
A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.
"Government has respectively received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches," said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.
On Tuesday, the government received about ₹1,355 crore from GAIL (India) Limited as a dividend tranche.
