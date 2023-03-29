Govt receives cumulative ₹ 347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO 1 min read . 07:06 PM IST ANI The Centre has received about ₹ 224 crore and ₹ 123 crore, respectively, from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as dividend tranches. Government has respectively received about ₹224 crore and ₹123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.

