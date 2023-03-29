Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Govt receives cumulative 347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO

Govt receives cumulative 347 Cr as dividend from BEL, HUDCO

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST ANI
The Centre has received about 224 crore and 123 crore, respectively, from Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as dividend tranches.

Government has respectively received about 224 crore and 123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.

A dividend is a reward companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatorily, from a portion of their earnings.

"Government has respectively received about 224 crore and 123 crore from BEL and HUDCO as dividend tranches," said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the government received about 1,355 crore from GAIL (India) Limited as a dividend tranche.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

