Govt receives 497 Cr from GAIL buyback of 5.7 Cr shares for 1,083 Cr

GAIL (India) Limited has recently installed a dedicated pipeline to provide fuel to the HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd. (HMEL) refinery in Bhatinda. The dedicated pipeline, which would deliver 1 MMSCMD gas to HMEL, cost ₹142 crore to install. The 44.26 km 12 inch diameter pipeline (total capacity - 5 MMSCMD) is a branch line of the 500 km Dadri - Bawana - Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). GAIL (India) Ltd recorded a 62 percent rise in Revenue from Operations to Rs. 91,646 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs. 56,738 crore in FY21, a 113 per cent increase in Profit before Tax (PBT) to Rs. 13,590 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs. 6,386 crore in FY21, and a 112 per cent increase in Profit after Tax (PAT) to Rs. 10,364 crore in FY22 as against Rs. 4,80 Cr in FY21, GAIL's Annual Revenue, PBT, and PAT are the highest they've ever been.