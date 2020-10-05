Govt’s divestment efforts may get a 15,000-cr boost

“In areas where the government has indicated that it will do a part stake sale (like LIC IPO), there could be a good response, given the kind of responses we are witnessing for recent primary issuances. However, pre-IPO process in case of LIC will be lengthy given the need to value the huge land assets owned by LIC. As such, concluding LIC IPO this financial year looks challenging," said Garima Kapoor, economist-institutional equities at Elara Capital.