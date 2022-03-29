The central government to sell 1.5% stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to raise over ₹3,000 crore through an offer for sale of 94,352,094 equity shares, including an equal number of shares in a green shoe option.

"The floor price for the offer shall be Rs. 159," the public sector enterprise said in a intimation to BSE on Tuesday.

"‘Offer for Sale’ for 1.5% equity stake sale in ONGC, including 0.75% Green Shoe option opens tomorrow. Retail investor can bid on Thursday," DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said Tuesday, on a Twitter post.

The proceeds will go to the government kitty which has been well below the ₹78,000 revised target set for FY 22. So far, proceeds from disinvestment stand at ₹12,423.67 crore, while those from dividends stand at ₹55,972.96 crore.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Market, Kotak Mahindra Capital, HSBC Securities and UBS Securities have been appointed as seller brokers.

A minimum of 25% of the shares will be reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, 10% for retail investors, and 0.075% for employees. Retail investors and employees will be able to buy at lowest or cut off price, according to the document issued by ONGC.

The offer shall take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges on March 30, 2022 commencing at 9:15 a.m. and shall close at 3:30 p.m, for non-retail investors.

"Only retail Investors shall be allowed to place their bids on T+1 day, i.e., March 31, 2022. Further, those non-retail Investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day, shall be allowed to revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS guidelines," the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.