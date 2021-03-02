Govt to sell up to 16% stake in IRCON via OFS, issue opens tomorrow

The base issue size of the OFS is 10% or over 4.70 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 6% or over 2.82 crore shares

NEW DELHI : The offer for sale (OFS) for up to 16% government stake at a floor price of ₹88 per share in railway PSU IRCON will open on Wednesday.

The total issue size, including green-shoe option, comes to 16% or over 7.52 crore shares.

The government holds 89.18% stake in IRCON, which is under the Railways Ministry and into construction of transportation infrastructure.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Tuesday tweeted: "Offer for Sale in IRCON opens tomorrow for Non Retail Investors. Day 2 for Retail Investors. Govt. would divest 10% equity with an additional 6% as Green Shoe option".

In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, IRCON said the floor price for the offer shall be ₹88 per equity share.

At the floor price, a 16 per cent stake would fetch over ₹600 crore to the exchequer.

The government has set a disinvestment target of ₹32,000 crore in the Revised Estimates for the current fiscal. So far, it has realised ₹20,626 crore through minority stake sale in CPSEs and share buy backs.

