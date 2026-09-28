Govt vs private banks dividend comparison: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, BoB, Axis, Canara - Which bank tops the yield chart?

Government vs private banks: State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and Canara Bank are among the top private and public sector banks in terms of their market capitalisation on the exchanges. But which one of them offers the highest annual dividend yield? Let’s find out.

What is dividend yield? Dividend yield is the percentage of how much a company pays out in dividends in a year against its market price. For the comparison between top four private and public sector banks (in terms of their market capitalisation), we will consider the ratio of total dividend paid in financial year 2025-26 and their share price as on September 28, 2025.

Why does dividend yield matter to investors? It can be a scale to understand how much you earn from dividends. Dividend yield shows how much an investor earns from dividends compared with the price paid for a stock. However, dividend yield is not only a measure to find a suitable dividend paying stock, and investor must also check whether the dividend is sustainable.

Top 4 private banks and their dividend yield

Bank Dividend yield HDFC Bank 1.80% ICICI Bank 0.89% Kotak Mahindra Bank 0.16% Axis Bank 0.08%

HDFC Bank dividend yield The private banking heavyweight has an annual dividend yield of 1.80% for FY26. The stock closed 2.30% lower at ₹718.85 per share on BSE on Monday, September 28. Its share price value has 23.9% in one year and 17.9% in two years.

ICICI Bank dividend yield ICICI Bank has a dividend yield of 0.89% for FY26. Its share price closed 1.81% lower at ₹1,302.00 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered negative 4.24% return in one year and 38.13% return in three years.

Kotak Bank dividend yield The bank stock has a dividend yield of 0.16%. Its share price closed 0.61% lower at ₹401.55 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered close to 0.65 % return in one year and 15.84% return in three years.

Axis Bank dividend yield The private bank stock has an annual dividend yield of 0.08% for FY26. The company scrip closed 1.02% lower at ₹1209.90 per share on NSE. The stock has surged 4.84% in one year and around 17.36% in three years.

Top 4 PSU bank stocks dividend yield

PSU Bank Dividend Yield State Bank of India 1.99% Canara Bank 3.48% PNB 2.73% Bank of Baroda 3.34%

SBI dividend yield State Bank of India has a dividend yield of 1.99% for FY26. The SBI stock 2.14% lower at ₹962 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered close to 12.26% return in one year and around 63% return in three years.

Canara Bank dividend yield Canara Bank has a dividend yield of 3.48%. The stock closed 3.47% lower at ₹120.65 per share on NSE. The stock has delivered nearly 2% return in one year, and 61% return in three years.

PNB annual dividend yield Punjab National Bank has an annual dividend yield of 2.73%. The PSU bank stock closed 3.43% lower at ₹112.60 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered 4.46% return in one year and 41% return in three years.

Bank of Baroda annual dividend yield Bank of Baroda has an annual dividend yield of 3.34%. The government-backed bank stock closed 3.30% lower at ₹227.30 per share on NSE. The bank stock has delivered negative 8.40% return in one year and around 8% return in three years.