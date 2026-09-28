Govt vs private banks dividend comparison: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, BoB, Axis, Canara - Which bank tops the yield chart?

Bank stocks often enjoy investors' attention. Here's a comparison of top four private and government banks and their annual dividend yield for financial year 2025-26.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated28 Sep 2026, 05:47 PM IST
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Government vs Private banks dividend yield: Here's comparison of top banks' dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose onlY)
Government vs Private banks dividend yield: Here's comparison of top banks' dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose onlY)

Government vs private banks: State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and Canara Bank are among the top private and public sector banks in terms of their market capitalisation on the exchanges. But which one of them offers the highest annual dividend yield? Let’s find out.

What is dividend yield?

Dividend yield is the percentage of how much a company pays out in dividends in a year against its market price. For the comparison between top four private and public sector banks (in terms of their market capitalisation), we will consider the ratio of total dividend paid in financial year 2025-26 and their share price as on September 28, 2025.

Why does dividend yield matter to investors?

It can be a scale to understand how much you earn from dividends. Dividend yield shows how much an investor earns from dividends compared with the price paid for a stock. However, dividend yield is not only a measure to find a suitable dividend paying stock, and investor must also check whether the dividend is sustainable.

Top 4 private banks and their dividend yield

BankDividend yield
HDFC Bank1.80%
ICICI Bank0.89%
Kotak Mahindra Bank0.16%
Axis Bank0.08%

HDFC Bank dividend yield

The private banking heavyweight has an annual dividend yield of 1.80% for FY26. The stock closed 2.30% lower at 718.85 per share on BSE on Monday, September 28. Its share price value has 23.9% in one year and 17.9% in two years.

ICICI Bank dividend yield

ICICI Bank has a dividend yield of 0.89% for FY26. Its share price closed 1.81% lower at 1,302.00 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered negative 4.24% return in one year and 38.13% return in three years.

Kotak Bank dividend yield

The bank stock has a dividend yield of 0.16%. Its share price closed 0.61% lower at 401.55 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered close to 0.65 % return in one year and 15.84% return in three years.

Axis Bank dividend yield

The private bank stock has an annual dividend yield of 0.08% for FY26. The company scrip closed 1.02% lower at 1209.90 per share on NSE. The stock has surged 4.84% in one year and around 17.36% in three years.

Top 4 PSU bank stocks dividend yield

PSU BankDividend Yield
State Bank of India1.99%
Canara Bank3.48%
PNB2.73%
Bank of Baroda3.34%

SBI dividend yield

State Bank of India has a dividend yield of 1.99% for FY26. The SBI stock 2.14% lower at 962 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered close to 12.26% return in one year and around 63% return in three years.

Canara Bank dividend yield

Canara Bank has a dividend yield of 3.48%. The stock closed 3.47% lower at 120.65 per share on NSE. The stock has delivered nearly 2% return in one year, and 61% return in three years.

PNB annual dividend yield

Punjab National Bank has an annual dividend yield of 2.73%. The PSU bank stock closed 3.43% lower at 112.60 per share on NSE on Monday. The stock has delivered 4.46% return in one year and 41% return in three years.

Bank of Baroda annual dividend yield

Bank of Baroda has an annual dividend yield of 3.34%. The government-backed bank stock closed 3.30% lower at 227.30 per share on NSE. The bank stock has delivered negative 8.40% return in one year and around 8% return in three years.

Which bank stock has the highest annual dividend yield?

Out of the four private and four public sector banks, Bank of Baroda has the highest annual dividend yield of 3.34% for FY26.

DividendPSU BankPrivate Banks
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