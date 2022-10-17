Govt-owned fuel marketers lost $6.5-7 bn due to price freeze: Moody’s2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 11:02 PM IST
The global rating firm signalled that the government’s ₹22,000 crore grant is credit positive but is not adequate
NEW DELHI : State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have lost an estimated $6.5-7 billion on petrol and diesel sales because of a freeze on retail fuel prices between November 2021 and August 2022, Moody’s Investors Services said. Their earnings may be weak this year as they are yet to be compensated for these losses, Moody’s said.