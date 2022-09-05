Govt-owned large cap stock to turn ex-bonus tomorrow. Should you invest?

Gail’s transmission volume is expected to normalise. They said, "Total contracted LNG portfolio of Gail is at 14 MMTPA. Out of this, Gazprom constitutes 2.5 MMTPA of LNG (~18% of LNG portfolio mix). As per the contract, 36 cargos were to be supplied this calendar year. However, last quarter Gazprom defaulted on the delivery of eight cargos since May-end as per management commentary in Q1FY23 conference call. This led to a supply disruption and impacted 6-7% transmission and trading volume (I-direct estimates) for Gail. Gail had also reduced its internal consumption for petchem segment."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}