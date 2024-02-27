GPT Healthcare IPO allotment to be finalised soon; here's how to check allotment status of your shares
GPT Healthcare IPO allotment to be finalized today, with refunds for non-allottees starting on February 28, 2024. Shares credited to demat accounts on the same day. Listed on BSE and NSE on February 29, 2024.
GPT Healthcare IPO allotment: After receiving a decent response from investors during the bidding period from February 22 to February 26, attention now turns to the allotment of GPT Healthcare.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started