GPT Healthcare IPO allotment to be finalized today, with refunds for non-allottees starting on February 28, 2024. Shares credited to demat accounts on the same day. Listed on BSE and NSE on February 29, 2024.

GPT Healthcare IPO allotment: After receiving a decent response from investors during the bidding period from February 22 to February 26, attention now turns to the allotment of GPT Healthcare.

The allotment for the GPT Healthcare IPO is likely to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited and the BSE website.

Given the oversubscription in the retail category, the allocation of shares to Retail Individual Investors (RII) will be done on a proportionate basis. For those investors who don't receive an allotment, GPT Healthcare will initiate the refund process of the application money on February 28, 2024.

Concurrently, investors who were allotted shares will see them credited to their demat accounts on the same day following the refund. GPT Healthcare is a Main Board IPO, and its shares are set to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date being February 29, 2024.

Steps to check the GPT Healthcare IPO allotment status on the registrar website Step 1: Visit the Link Intime India website by clicking this link: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set if the allocation is completed.

Step 3: In the ‘Selection Type’ dropdown, choose between either the application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Step 4: Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under the application type.

Step 5: Include the information for the mode you choose.

Step 6: Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Steps to check the GPT Healthcare IPO allotment on the BSE website: Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

GPT Healthcare IPO Details The GPT Healthcare IPO, which is worth ₹525.14 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹40 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,082,786 equity shares of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹485.14 crore by the investor-selling shareholder, BanyanTree Growth Capital II, LLC. The IPO price band was set at ₹177–186 per share.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and the repayment of existing loans obtained from banks and financial institutions.

GPT Healthcare IPO Subscription Status The IPO received bids for 16,84,72,240 shares as against the 1,97,63,327 shares available for subscription, translating into a subscription rate of 8.52 times. The segment allocated for retail investors saw a subscription rate of 2.24 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed to 11.02 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) segment also witnessed decent demand, with a subscription rate of 17.3 times, as per the data from Trendlyne.

GPT Healthcare IPO GMP today GPT Healthcare GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹10 per share, according to stock market observers. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹186 and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of GPT Healthcare's share price is 196 apiece, which is 5.37% higher than the issue price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

