GPT Healthcare IPO subscribed 36% till now on Day 1; check GMP and other details
The initial public offering (IPO) of GPT Healthcare received a tepid response from the investors during the first day of bidding. The issue was subscribed just 36 percent till now on day one (February 22). It received bids worth 71.94 lakh shares as against 1.97 crore shares on offer.
