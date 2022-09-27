Infra stock's bonus shares issue announced in 1:1 ratio. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 12:03 PM IST
- The company added that the bonus issue will be out of share out of profits or share premium account premium account
Shares of GPT Infraprojects Ltd surged more than 3% to ₹120 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session after the company announced that its board has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., one share for every one held.