Infra stock's bonus shares issue announced in 1:1 ratio. Details inside

“This is to inform you that the board at its meeting held today. i.e. 27 September, 2022 has approved the following the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date to be fixed by the Board, subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot," the company informed in an exchange filing.