GPT Infraprojects share price jumps 9%- What is driving the stock rally?

GPT Infraprojects share price jumped as much as 9% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, 18 September, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. GPT Infraprojects shares opened at ₹119 against their previous close of ₹113.15 and surged 9% to an intraday high of ₹123.35. In the previous session, the stock climbed 2%.

What is driving the stock rally? The stock witnessed strong buying interest after the company announced it had bagged an order worth ₹483.72 crore from RVNL.

In an exchange filing post market hours on 17 September, GPT Infraprojects said it had received a contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Bhubaneshwar, for the construction of a bridge 544 open web steel girder over the Mahanadi river in connection with the construction of the third and fourth line between Nergundi-Barang section in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway.

According to a separate exchange filing on 16 September, GPT Infraprojects had earlier informed the stock exchanges on 20 May 2026 that its Board had approved a scheme of amalgamation involving its two wholly-owned subsidiaries - Alcon Builders and Engineers Private Limited and Jogbani Highway Private Limited - with GPT Infraprojects Limited.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench, pronounced its order on 15 September 2026 and uploaded the order on its website on 16 September 2026.

As per the NCLT's order, meetings will now be held with the equity shareholders of GPT Infraprojects and the secured and unsecured creditors of the relevant companies to consider and approve the merger scheme.

These meetings must be held within 90 days of 15 September 2026. The exact date and time will be decided by the appointed Chairperson in consultation with GPT Infraprojects.

GPT Infraprojects share price trend GPT Infraprojects' share price is up 8% year-to-date compared to a 12% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. On a weekly scale, the stock is up 6% in the current week, looking set to snap its two-week losing run.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹150 on 23 June after hitting a 52-week low of ₹96 on 30 January.

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