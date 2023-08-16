GQG Partners invests USD 1.1 billion in Adani Power: Report

In July, GQG bought around 3 per cent stake in Adani Transmission through open market transactions worth ₹2,666 crore. The fresh purchase came two days after investment firm GQG Partners, along with the IHC Group and others, invested around $1 billion in Adani Group stocks. GQG, controlled by Rajiv Jain, and other investors bought a total of $1 billion of additional stakes in the conglomerate's stocks -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy -- through block deals.

