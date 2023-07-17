GQG Partners, others buy 5.96% stake in Patanjali Foods via OFS; check details2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:08 PM IST
GQG Partners and other investors have purchased a 5.96% stake in Patanjali Foods through an offer for sale. The stake was acquired through various funds managed by GQG Partners.
Patanjali Foods on Monday said Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners and a few other investors bought 2.15 crore shares or 5.96% stake in the company on July 14. The stocks were bought through the stock exchange settlement process by the way of offer for sale (OFS). Patanjali Food share price closed 2.43% higher at ₹1,254.70 apiece on BSE.
