GQG Partners raises stake in ITC in Q4, stock hits 52-week high2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:34 PM IST
- GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has increased its holding in ITC from 1.29 per cent in the December quarter to 1.44 per cent at the end of March quarter.
Investment firm GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, has raised stake in FMCG major ITC during the March quarter. The firm had recently invested in Adani group companies after the Hindenburg Research.
