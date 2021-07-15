Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >GR Infra IPO allotment finalised: How to check your application status online

GR Infra IPO allotment finalised: How to check your application status online

GR Infra IPO allotment status: To check GR Infra IPO allotment status online, one can log in at the direct link of BSE — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct link of the official registrar KFintech's website — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/. Photo: GR Infra website
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • GR Infra IPO allotment status check: It can be done online by logging in at the official website of BSE or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO — KFintech

GR Infra IPO allotment status: After over subscription of more than 100 times of the offer, GR Infraprojects Initial Public Offering (IPO) bidders are eagerly waiting for the GR Infra IPO allotment. The share allotment has been finalised. For information to the GR Infra IPO subscribers, one can do GR Infra IPO allotment status check online by logging in at the official website of BSE or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO — KFintech.

How to check GR Infra IPO allotment status online

To check GR Infra IPO allotment status online, one can log in at the direct BSE web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct link of the official registrar KFintech's website — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step by step guide to check GR Infra IPO allotment status at KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select IPO;

3] Select application number/DPID/Client ID/PAN (We are taking application number);

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter Captcha code;

6] Click at 'Submit' option; and

7] Your GR Infra IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Step by step guide to check GR Infra IPO allotment status online at BSE portal

1] Login at the direct web link of BSE — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity';

3] Enter issue name;

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter PAN number;

6] Click at the box opposite "A'm not a robot';

7] Click at 'Search' option; and

8] Your GR Infra IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

