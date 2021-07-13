Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GR Infra IPO: Here's how to check your share allotment status

GR Infra IPO: Here's how to check your share allotment status

GR Infra IPO: Initiation of refunds for unlucky bidders will begin on 15th July 2021 while credit of shares into the Demat Account of lucky subscribers is expected to take place on 16th July 2021. Photo: GR Infra website
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of GR Infra IPO, the company is expected to finalise the share allotment on 14th July 2021

GR Infra IPO: GR Infraprojects Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been subscribed more than 100 times (102.58 times) and now all eyes are set on the GR Infra IPO allotment date, which is 14th July 2021. Those who have applied for the public issue are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of the share allotment as experts are predicting strong listing for the IPO. The 963 crore worth public issue is purely an OFS (Offer for Sale) where share holders will trim their stake in the company. So, the entire money raised through the IPO will go to the shareholders of the company.

GR Infra IPO allotment date

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of GR Infra IPO, the company is expected to finalise the share allotment on 14th July 2021. Initiation of refunds for unlucky bidders will begin on 15th July 2021 while credit of shares into the Demat Account of lucky subscribers is expected to take place on 16th July 2021. So, those who have applied for the GR Infra IPO are advised to check their share allotment status online by logging in at the direct BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the official registrar KFintech's web link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

How to check GR Infra IPO allotment status online

As mentioned above, a bidder can check one's application status in two ways — either by logging in at the direct BSE link or by logging in at the direct KFintech link. After logging in, they need to fill some details and their application status will become available to them.

GR Infraprojects IPO allotment status check at KFintech website

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select IPO;

3] Select application number/DPID/Client ID/PAN (We are taking application number);

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter Captcha code;

6] Click at 'Submit' option; and

7] Your IPO application status will become available on your computer monitor or Smartphone screen.

GR Infraprojects IPO allotment status check at BSE website

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity';

3] Enter issue name;

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter PAN number;

6] click at the box opposite "A'm not a robot';

7] Click at 'Search' option; and

8] Your IPO application status will become available on your computer monitor or Smartphone screen.

GR Infra IPO allotment status check by PAN

Those who can't remember their IPO appl;ication number can check their GR Infra IPO allotment status by logging in at the official registrar's direct link by selecting PAN instead of application number option. Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select IPO;

3] Select PAN;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Enter Captcha code;

6] Click at 'Submit' option; and

7] Your IPO application status will become available on your computer monitor or Smartphone screen.

