Home >Markets >Stock Markets >GR Infraprojects fixes IPO price band at 828-837 a share

GR Infraprojects fixes IPO price band at 828-837 a share

GP Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) company with experience in design and construction of various road and highway projects.
2 min read . 08:13 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • GR Infraprojects' IPO consists of an offer for sale of 11.51 million shares by existing promoters and shareholders. The IPO opens on 7 July and will close on 9 July

MUMBAI: GR Infraprojects Ltd has fixed a price band of 828-837 apiece for its initial public offering. Earlier, the firm has said that its issue will open for subscription on 7 July and close on 9 July.

The issue consists of an offer for sale of 11.51 million shares by existing promoters and shareholders. An OFS comprises 6.41 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund I, 3.16 million shares by India Business Excellence Fund, 1.14 million shares by Lokesh Builders Pvt. Ltd, 4.86 lakh shares by Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, 1.27 million shares by Jasamrit Premises Pvt. Ltd.

On the upper end issue price, the firm will raise nearly 963.39 crore via IPO.

HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisor, SBI Capital Markets, Enquires Capital are the book lead running managers to the issue.

For fiscal year 2020, the company reported a total income of 6,421.06 crore against 5,323.11 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 799.23 crore versus 714.51 crore last year.

As of December 2020, its total borrowings were at 4,202.51 crore, while its net worth was 3,725.06 crore. The total order book was stood at 18,221.98 crore.

As of March 2021, out of its build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, the company have one operational road project which has been constructed and developed on a BOT (annuity) basis and 14 road projects which have been awarded under the hybrid annuity model (HAM), out of which five projects are currently operational, four projects are under construction and construction is yet to commence on five of these projects.

GP Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC") company with experience in design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India and having recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

