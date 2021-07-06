Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GR Infraprojects IPO: GMP (grey market premium), other details in 10 points

GR Infraprojects IPO price band has fixed at 828 to 837. Photo: GR Infra website
2 min read . 01:53 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • GR Infraprojects IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is at 420 to 425, which is higher enough to catch attention of the IPO investors

GR Infraprojects IPO: The public issue of the G R Infraprojects is going to open for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 9th July 2021. As per the market observers, GR Infraprojects IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is at 420 to 425, which is higher enough to catch attention of the IPO investors. As per the stock market experts, one can subscribe the public issue for decent listing gains.

Here we list out GR Infraprojects IPO details in 10 points:

1] GR Infraprojects IPO GMP today: Shares of GR Infraprojects are available at 420 to rs 425 premium means the market observers are expecting more than 50 per cent listing gains from this issue offer. It would be interesting to know that GR Infraprojects IPO GMP yesterday was 350 that means there is huge surge of 75 in the GMP of the public issue.

2] GR Infraprojects IPO Financials: Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com said, "GR Infra is an EPC company having expertise in design and construction of Road-Highway projects. They have recently ventured in railway projects too. The company has a strong order book of almost 19,000 crores. They have established track record of timely execution of projects which show-cases their operational efficiency."

"On the operational front, the company has witnessed fastest growth in operating income at 47% CAGR from FY15 to FY20. The issue is quite reasonably priced compared to its peers. The P/E ratio stands at 8.5x FY21 earnings, which leaves enough on the table for investors, Abhay Doshi of UnlistedArena.com concluded.

3] GR Infraprojects IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at 828 to 837.

4] GR Infraprojects IPO lot size: Bidders will have to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 17 GR Infraprojects shares.

5] GR Infraprojects IPO allotment date: Final allotment of the company shares will be completed on 14th July 2021.

6] GR Infraprojects IPO listing date: The company shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE on 19th July 2021.

7] Minimum investment limit: As bidders can apply in lots, one bidder will have to apply for at least one lot that means 17 stocks leading to minimum investment of 14,229 ( 837 x 17).

8] Maximum investment limit: As per the Red Herring Prospectus of the IPO, a bidder can apply for maximum 14 lots of the public issue means maximum investment limit in the IPO is 1,99,206 ( 837 x 17 x 14).

9] Issue type: GR Infraprojects IPO is a book build issue with face value of Re 5 per equity share.

10] GR Infraprojects IPO promoter holding: After successful listing of the public issue, promoters holding in the company will come down from existing 88.04 per cent to 86.54 per cent.

