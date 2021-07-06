GR Infraprojects IPO: GMP (grey market premium), other details in 10 points

GR Infraprojects IPO: The public issue of the G R Infraprojects is going to open for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 9th July 2021. As per the market observers, GR Infraprojects IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is at ₹420 to ₹425, which is higher enough to catch attention of the IPO investors. As per the stock market experts, one can subscribe the public issue for decent listing gains.