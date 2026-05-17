Grading Powell’s Fed: good for stocks, bad for affordability

Against this inflationary backdrop, Komal Sri-Kumar, head of a global strategies firm bearing his name, says the Fed ought to be considering an increase in its fed-funds target. Futures markets, which earlier in the year were pricing in multiple cuts by year-end, have come around to his view. By Friday, fed-funds futures placed more than a 50% probability of at least a quarter-point increase by December from the current 3.50% to 3.75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.