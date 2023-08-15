Granules, India Cements, 7 others placed under F&O ban on NSE for August 16; check details1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM IST
No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.
A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
