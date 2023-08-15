A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Granules India Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited, Manappuram Finance, Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills, Indiabulls Housing Finance are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Wednesday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

In the previous trading session, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat as inflation figures weighed on market sentiment. Sensex closed with a mild gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,401.92 while the Nifty50 closed 6 points, or 0.03 per cent, up at 19,434.55. Mid and smallcaps suffered more as the BSE Midcap index declined 0.44 per cent while the smallcap index fell 0.50 per cent.

A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein IT, FMCG and media edged higher while metal, realty and financials ended in the red. India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged sharply to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023, driven by high food and vegetable prices. July CPI print had breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in five months.

