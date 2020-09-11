Granules India gains 5% on US FDA approval for ADHD drug

“This approval from Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, received within 13 months of filing reiterates our strength in the development of complex generics. The approval of Dexmethylphenidate XR, a complex, extended-release C-II product, is a good addition to our portfolio. We will be launching the product in the US market soon," said Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director of Granules Pharmaceuticals.