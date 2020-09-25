Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Granules India hits record high on US FDA nod for generic of Aleve PM tablets
In last one month, the stock has gained 20.4% compared with a 0.1% rise in the Nifty Pharma index.
1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2020, 01:54 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Granules India reported a 34% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to 111.44 crore and a 23.6% increase in revenue from operations at 735.59 crore for the June quarter

MUMBAI: Shares of Granules India hit a record high of 395 apiece on Friday after the company said it has received the US drug regulator's approval for over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride tablets in 220 mg/25 mg.

The drug is the generic equivalent of Aleve PM tablets of Bayer HealthCare LLC and is used to treat occasional sleeplessness associated with minor aches and pains. Granules now has a total of 31 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) approvals from US Food and Drug Administration.

At 0130 pm, shares of Granules India traded at 375.85 apiece, up 4.23% from previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 1.75% at 37193.08.

In the last one month, the stock has gained 20.4% compared with a 0.1% rise in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India reported a 34% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to 111.44 crore and a 23.6% increase in revenue from operations at 735.59 crore for the June quarter.

Granules is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It produces finished dosages (FDs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFls) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

