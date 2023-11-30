Graphisads IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of marketing and advertising company Graphisads Ltd opened for subscription today, November 30. Graphisads IPO has so far received lukewarm response from investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphisads IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue that will remain open till Tuesday, December 5.

Graphisads Ltd is an integrated marketing, advertising and communications agency, providing 360 degree solutions to its wide array of clients. The company provides advertising services on the work orders received by Government sector, Private sector and Public sector entities.

Let us check Graphisads IPO subscription status, GMP today and other key details:

Graphisads IPO Subscription Status Graphisads IPO has been subscribed 0.22 times so far on Thursday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 9.92 lakh equity shares as against 45.69 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available till 3:00 pm.

The issue has been subscribed 0.35 times in the retail category, and 0.08 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

Graphisads IPO GMP Today Graphisads IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, as per market observers. This means Graphisads IPO shares are not trading at any premium or discount to the issue price in the grey market.

Graphisads IPO Details Graphisads IPO opened for subscription on November 30 and will close on December 5. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on December 8, while the shares of the company will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 13, 2023.

Graphisads Ltd plans to raise ₹53.41 crore from the maiden public offer which is entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares.

Graphisads IPO price band has been set at ₹111 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹133,200.

The company intends to utilize the fresh IPO proceeds towards repayment of certain borrowings, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate expenses.

First Overseas Capital Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Graphisads IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

