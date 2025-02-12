Graphite India Q3 Results: Graphite India on Wednesday, February 12, posted a ₹20 crore consolidated net loss for the third quarter ended December 2024 (Q3) compared with a profit of ₹18 crore in the corresponding last year quarter.
The consolidated revenue from operations declined 24.20% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹523 crore from ₹690 crore in Q3 FY24. Segment-wise, revenue from graphite and carbon fell to ₹470 crore from ₹629 crore, down 25.27% YoY.
On a sequential basis, too, the performance was not inspiring, as the company had posted a ₹195 crore profit in the preceding quarter of fiscal 2024-25. Meanwhile, revenue from operations also dipped 18.66% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from ₹643 crore.
Total expenses for the quarter witnessed a 23.73% fall to ₹556 crore during the quarter under review from ₹729 crore in the preceding year quarter.
On a standalone basis, the company posted a ₹3 crore profit in Q3 FY25. However, it was starkly lower than the profit of ₹182 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter and ₹50 crore recorded in the December 2023 quarter.
Revenue from operations on a standalone basis declined 11.77% QoQ and 24.19% YoY to ₹517 crore in the December 2024 quarter.
Along with the earnings, Graphite India board also approved the reappointment of A Dixit as a Whole-time Director, designated as an Executive Director of the Company, for a further term of 3 years, with effect from 1st April 2025.
Following the earnings announcement, Graphite India share price witnessed a sharp selloff and tanked 11.59% to ₹402.90 apiece, also its 52-week low level.
However, the stock recouped some losses and was trading 3.06% lower at ₹441.75 apiece around 2.35 pm on the BSE today.
Graphite India shares hit a day's high of ₹465.30 today. The stock had opened flat at ₹455.70.
