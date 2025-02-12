Mint Market

Graphite India Q3 Results: Firm posts ₹20 crore loss vs profit YoY; stock tanks 12%

For Q3 2024, Graphite India experienced a consolidated net loss of 20 crore, contrasting with a profit of 18 crore in the previous year. Revenue decreased by 24.20% YoY to 523 crore.

Saloni Goel
Updated12 Feb 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Graphite India Q3 Results: Firm posts ₹20 crore loss vs profit YoY; stock tanks 12%

Graphite India Q3 Results: Graphite India on Wednesday, February 12, posted a 20 crore consolidated net loss for the third quarter ended December 2024 (Q3) compared with a profit of 18 crore in the corresponding last year quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined 24.20% year-on-year (YoY) to 523 crore from 690 crore in Q3 FY24. Segment-wise, revenue from graphite and carbon fell to 470 crore from 629 crore, down 25.27% YoY.

On a sequential basis, too, the performance was not inspiring, as the company had posted a 195 crore profit in the preceding quarter of fiscal 2024-25. Meanwhile, revenue from operations also dipped 18.66% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from 643 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | HAL Q3 Results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹1,433 crore; revenue up 15% YoY

Total expenses for the quarter witnessed a 23.73% fall to 556 crore during the quarter under review from 729 crore in the preceding year quarter.

Graphite India Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, the company posted a 3 crore profit in Q3 FY25. However, it was starkly lower than the profit of 182 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter and 50 crore recorded in the December 2023 quarter.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis declined 11.77% QoQ and 24.19% YoY to 517 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

Along with the earnings, Graphite India board also approved the reappointment of A Dixit as a Whole-time Director, designated as an Executive Director of the Company, for a further term of 3 years, with effect from 1st April 2025.

Also Read | Ashok Leyland Q3 Results: Net profit improves 32% YoY to ₹762 crore

Stock Price Impact

Following the earnings announcement, Graphite India share price witnessed a sharp selloff and tanked 11.59% to 402.90 apiece, also its 52-week low level.

However, the stock recouped some losses and was trading 3.06% lower at 441.75 apiece around 2.35 pm on the BSE today.

Advertisement

Graphite India shares hit a day's high of 465.30 today. The stock had opened flat at 455.70.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGraphite India Q3 Results: Firm posts ₹20 crore loss vs profit YoY; stock tanks 12%
First Published:12 Feb 2025, 02:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget