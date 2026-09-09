Subscribe

Graphite India share price soars 18% to touch 52-week high; here’s what’s behind the sudden rally

Graphite India shares soared 18%, reaching a 52-week high, following GrafTech International's announcement of a 30% price increase. Analysts see this as a potential sign of a recovery in global electrode prices, benefiting Indian manufacturers like Graphite India, enhancing earnings visibility.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published9 Sep 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Graphite India shares soared 18%, reaching a 52-week high, following GrafTech International's 30% price increase announcement
Graphite India shares soared 18%, reaching a 52-week high, following GrafTech International's 30% price increase announcement(Photo: AI generated )
AI Quick Read

Graphite India share price surged nearly 18% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday, after global graphite electrode maker GrafTech International announced a 30% price increase, raising hopes of a recovery in global electrode realisations.

GrafTech International’s shares also rallied around 15% overnight on Wall Street following the pricing announcement, signalling that the move has been positively received by investors.

Advertisement

The price hike is viewed as a positive development for Indian graphite electrode manufacturers, including Graphite India, as it suggests a potential improvement in global electrode pricing following a prolonged period of weak realisations.

According to various reports, experts believe that sustained higher electrode prices could translate into improved realisations and support margin expansion for domestic manufacturers.

Also Read | NSE IPO Live Updates: Expected date, share price band, GMP status — latest news

Graphite India, HEG in focus

Graphite India is one of India’s leading graphite electrode manufacturers, with an installed electrode manufacturing capacity of around 98,000 tonnes.

According to analysts cited in reports, GrafTech’s latest pricing move is a positive read-through for the graphite electrode businesses of Graphite India and HEG. Graphite India is currently the only listed company with direct exposure to the business, while HEG’s graphite electrode division is expected to be listed on the exchanges next month following the completion of its demerger.

Advertisement

According to reports, analysts believe the global price increase could be an early sign of a turnaround in the electrode pricing cycle, potentially improving earnings visibility for Indian manufacturers if the trend sustains.

Also Read | Enviro Infra Engineers jumps 10% after ₹190 crore NTPC wind project order

Graphite India share price today

Graphite India share price today opened at 805.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 870 per share, and an intraday low of 775 apiece.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Graphite India had been consolidating in the 679–707 range since 5 August and has now broken out of it on strong volume, signalling renewed buying interest.

According to Shah, the stock is trading above key moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned higher, indicating improved bullish momentum.

Advertisement

He further noted that the DI lines have widened, with the positive directional indicator (DI+) positioned above the negative directional indicator (DI-) on the ADX, suggesting that bulls are firmly in control.

“The previous swing high zone of 800–810 is likely to act as an immediate support. The stock is expected to extend its pullback as long as it sustains above this zone,” Shah said.

Also Read | MV Electrosystems share price extends gain for third session, here's why

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Graphite IndiaIndian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsGraphite India share price soars 18% to touch 52-week high; here’s what’s behind the sudden rally
Advertisement
Read Next Story