Graphite India shares rebound from lower levels. Experts give buy tag

Speaking on Graphite India share price outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Graphite India shares are high beta stocks and they have given sharp upside move after forming death cross on the chart pattern in November 2021. The slide continued till end of 2021 but in 2022, the stock has been giving sharp upside bounce from its lower levels. Now, it is near to its 200 DMA, which is placed at ₹600. Currently, the stock is range-bound between ₹500 to ₹600 range. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the counter further whereas fresh buyers are advised to buy this scrip either on dip or above ₹600 levels." Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that death cross is formed on chart pattern when a stock's 50 DMA falls below 200 DMA.

