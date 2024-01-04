Grasim Industries announces price for ₹4,000 crore rights issue
The rights issue is structured with a ratio of six shares for every 179 shares held as of the record date, scheduled for January 10.
Grasim Industries, on Thursday, announced the price for its ₹4,000-crore rights issue at ₹1,812 per share, reflecting a 12.47% discount from the prevailing market price. It plans to issue up to 2.2 crore shares to promoters and the promoter group, the company said in its exchange filing.
