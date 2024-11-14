Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 66% to ₹390 crore dragged by renewable biz, revenue up 11% YoY

  • Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 66% to 390 crore dragged by renewable biz, revenue up 11% YoY

Nikita Prasad
Published14 Nov 2024, 09:23 PM IST
Grasim Industries Q2 Results: The net profit slumped 66 per cent in the September quarter.
Grasim Industries Q2 Results: The net profit slumped 66 per cent in the September quarter.

Grasim Industries reported a 66% fall in its consolidated net profit at 390 crore in the second quarter, compared with 1,164 crore in the last year quarter. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 11% YoY to 33,563 crore in the reporting period. Grasim's standalone numbers exclude earnings of its units UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital.

The company's paints division, launched earlier this year under the Birla Opus brand, has hurt its margins as the company continues to invest in the business.

Moreover, paint makers saw weak demand as the country saw above-average monsoon rainfall during the quarter, which impacted sales.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 09:23 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGrasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 66% to ₹390 crore dragged by renewable biz, revenue up 11% YoY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.00
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.25 (-0.9%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.80
03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.2 (-0.88%)

Tata Motors share price

774.25
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-12.15 (-1.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.05
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-0.4 (-0.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HCL Technologies share price

1,859.35
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-5.1 (-0.27%)
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,507.70
03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-364.25 (-7.48%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,740.65
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-392.45 (-5.5%)

Torrent Power share price

1,560.00
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-85.45 (-5.19%)

P I Industries share price

4,244.25
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-204.85 (-4.6%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,291.05
03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
104.2 (8.78%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.78
03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
6.63 (8.48%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,885.55
03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
296.45 (6.46%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.45
03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
19.05 (6.36%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,855.00-10.00
    Chennai
    76,861.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,013.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    76,865.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.