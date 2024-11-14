Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 66% to 390 crore dragged by renewable biz, revenue up 11% YoY

Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 66% to ₹390 crore dragged by renewable biz, revenue up 11% YoY

Nikita Prasad

  • Grasim Industries Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 66% to 390 crore dragged by renewable biz, revenue up 11% YoY

Grasim Industries Q2 Results: The net profit slumped 66 per cent in the September quarter.

Grasim Industries reported a 66% fall in its consolidated net profit at 390 crore in the second quarter, compared with 1,164 crore in the last year quarter. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 11% YoY to 33,563 crore in the reporting period. Grasim's standalone numbers exclude earnings of its units UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital.

The company's paints division, launched earlier this year under the Birla Opus brand, has hurt its margins as the company continues to invest in the business.

Moreover, paint makers saw weak demand as the country saw above-average monsoon rainfall during the quarter, which impacted sales.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
