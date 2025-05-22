Grasim Industries Q4 Results: Net loss narrows to ₹288 crore, revenue up 32% YoY; Dividend declared

Grasim Industries Q4 Results: Grasim Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a net loss of ₹288 crore for Q4FY25, narrowing from ₹441 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue grew 31.9% year-on-year to ₹8,926 crore, ahead of the estimated ₹8,675 crore. However, operating performance lagged expectations. EBITDA came in at ₹221 crore, down 58.1% from ₹527 crore last year.
The board recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of face value ₹2 each, applicable to both fully and partly paid-up shares proportionately, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.
Of the ₹10,000 crore capital expenditure, it has spent more than ₹9,300 crore towards setting up six plants, five of which are operational, and the sixth one, at Kharagpur in West Bengal, is expected to be operationalised by September. One plant, at Mahad in Maharashtra, was commissioned during the quarter. The company also stated that its dealer onboarding programme is progressing as per guidance, with a presence in more than 6,600 towns and cities.
