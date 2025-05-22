Grasim Industries Q4 Results: Net loss narrows to ₹288 crore, revenue up 32% YoY; Dividend declared

Of the ₹10,000 crore capital expenditure, it has spent more than ₹9,300 crore towards setting up six plants, five of which are operational, and the sixth one, at Kharagpur in West Bengal, is expected to be operationalised by September. One plant, at Mahad in Maharashtra, was commissioned during the quarter. The company also stated that its dealer onboarding programme is progressing as per guidance, with a presence in more than 6,600 towns and cities.