Grasim Industries share price hits fresh 52-week high; is the stock buy-worthy?
Grasim Industries share price hits 52-week high after news of fundraising meeting. Grasim Industries is to consider fundraising in board meeting on October 16.
Grasim Industries share price rose over 2 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹2,021.95 in morning trade on BSE, a day after the company informed the board of directors that the company will meet on Monday, October 16 to consider a fundraising. The stock opened at ₹1,994.95 against the previous close of ₹1,979.50 and rose 2.14 per cent to hit its 52-week high.
