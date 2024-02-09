Grasim Industries share price jumps 6% after robust Q3 earnings
The company reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, standing at ₹1514 crore.
Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim Industries share price rose as much as 5.92 percent on Friday's trading session. Grasim stock surged to ₹2,179 per share on February 9, against previous close at ₹2,057 crore on NSE.
